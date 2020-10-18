Construction switching soon to I-70 East

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the huge section of I-70 West starts to fully re-open, the I-70 Bridge project will soon switch directions and closures to I-70 East will start.

District construction Engineer, Mike Witherow says the construction coming to the East bound section of I-70 will be similar to the construction I-70 West faced this year. Closures and detours will also come with the construction, as expected. Witherow says both the “through” and “local” traffic detours will look very similar.

It’ll be similar to this I-70 West bound phase. The east bound detour through traffic detour will still be I-470 and the local will be the same US 40 detour. You’ll just be getting off Main street, circling around 10th, onto market and back on top of 40. Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer

Don’t worry, you still have a little bit of time before you see closures on I-70 East. Construction on that side will start in early February.