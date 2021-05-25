Controversy over Ohio County Board of Education’s decision to cut library funding by 300k

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Local residents came out to this evening’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting to speak out against the decision to cut $300,000 in funding from the Ohio County Library.

A few individuals got up to speak, arguing that the library serves many necessary functions in the county, and that a 14% cut in funding will be a massive blow.

They also argue that it will hurt who they describe as the most vulnerable members of the community.

The Board did not make any decisions at the meeting, and we’ll let you know if anything changes.