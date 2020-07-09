Cooling station available at Salvation Army

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- As the temperatures rise in the middle of the heat advisory, not everyone has the pleasure of taking shelter inside and cranking up the A-C.

Project Hope teamed up with the salvation army along with volunteers to set up a cooling station at the Salvation Army here in East Wheeling for anyone without shelter in the scorching temperatures.

The cooling station is a sanctuary to get some shade and ice cold water.

The station is stocked with thirty cases of water donated by Dorothy Matusik.

Heat related injuries happen quickly so it’s important to keep cool.

People don’t realize heat related injuries can happen very quickly if you don’t have a place where there is shade or you’re out in the heat for many many hours you can start to show signs of a heat related injury. Crystal Bauer | Director, Project Hope

The cooling station was set up earlier today and will continue throughout the high temperatures. You can also donate cases of water to the Salvation Army on 16th street to help keep the station running.