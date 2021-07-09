Cops, Pops & Community bringing family fun to Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Get ready for the first ever Cops, Pops and Community event!

It’s this Saturday, July 10th at the Wheeling Waterfront

The Ziegenfelder Company is behind the event. They teamed up with the Wheeling Police Department and multiple community leaders and organizations. The point is to bring the community, businesses and the police together.

There will be lots of food and activities but Barry Allen of Ziegenfelders says it’s more than that. He explained the whole point is for the community to come together as one and to show kids all the good our officers do.

I think it’ll be really cool for the police department, the community and businesses to stand side by side and show other communities around the country how it’s done. Barry Allen, President, The Ziegenfelder Company

Don’t forget; Cops, Pops & Community is it’s Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Heritage Port.

It’s the first ever event, but Allen said this is just the start. He wants to see this event grow into something bigger and can’t wait to see how it turns out.