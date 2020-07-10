Coronairus in Ohio County: 10 new cases Friday; 20 in 24 hours

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing ten (10) new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1 35 positive cases (three earlier cases were transferred to another health department in West Virginia for monitoring), including one death.

Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor an outbreak of COVID-19 at the First Baptist Church in Wheeling, WV.

At this time, the health department has identified 15 direct cases and 6 indirect cases of COVID-19 linked to the church.

The church leadership is working with the health department to insure all people exposed have been contacted and tested.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results.

Individuals who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.