Coronavirus In Ohio County: 10 new COVID-19 cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- COVID-19 Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Health Department is confirming 10 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 154 positive cases, including three death.

Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor several local outbreaks, including an outbreak of COVID-19 at the First Baptist Church in Wheeling, WV. At this time, the health department has identified 15 direct cases and 6 indirect cases of COVID-19 linked to the church.