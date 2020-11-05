Coronavirus In Ohio County: 23 new positive cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing twenty-three (23) new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 749 cases, including nine (9) deaths.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is holding free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5 between 11am-4pm.

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites.