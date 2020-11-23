Coronavirus In Ohio County: 29 new positive cases; free testing available

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing twenty-nine (29) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1362 cases (6 cases were transferred to other WV counties), including sixteen (16) deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Ohio County is currently in “orange” advisory on the WV County Alert Map.

Starting Monday, November 23rd and running until Wednesday, November 25th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 23-25, 2020

11 am-4 pm (Wednesday 9-11 am)

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department -355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9 – 1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5 -11 North Wabash Street