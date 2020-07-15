Coronavirus In Ohio County: 4 new COVID-19 cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- COVID-19 Coronavirus cases rose again in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Health Department is confirming 4 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 158 positive cases, including three deaths.

The health department investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor several local outbreaks.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care which can be reached at (304) 232-0725. MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.