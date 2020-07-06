Coronavirus in Ohio County: 5 new positive cases

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department is reporting five new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports 108 positive cases (one recent case was transferred to another health department in West Virginia for monitoring), including one death.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor an outbreak of COVID-19 at the First Baptist Church in Wheeling, WV.

At this time, the health department has identified 15 direct cases and 6 indirect cases of COVID-19 linked to the church.

The church leadership is working with the health department to insure all people exposed have been contacted and tested.