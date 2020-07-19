Coronavirus In Ohio County: 8 new positive COVID-19 cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- COVID-19 Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Ohio County.
The Ohio County Health Department is confirming 8 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Currently, the health department reports a total of 180 positive cases, including three death.
Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.
Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread.
