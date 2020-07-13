Coronavirus In Ohio County: Third COVID-19 related death

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department has confirmed the third related COVID-19 death in the county.
The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death.
No other information was released about the victim.
Currently, the health department reports a total of 145 positive cases, including three deaths.
Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.
