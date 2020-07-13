Coronavirus In Ohio County: Third COVID-19 related death

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department has confirmed the third related COVID-19 death in the county.

The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death. 

No other information was released about the victim.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 145 positive cases, including three deaths. 

Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases. 

**This is a developing story. 7News is working to get more information, check back for updates**

