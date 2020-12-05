CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County adds 43 new positive COVID cases

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Friday. 

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1833 cases, including 22 deaths. During the community mass testing Friday, the health department performed 197 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.  

Starting Monday, November 30th, and running until December 5th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.    

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 30-December 5, 2020

11 am-4 pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

