CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County adds 43 new positive COVID cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Friday.
Currently, the health department reports a total of 1833 cases, including 22 deaths. During the community mass testing Friday, the health department performed 197 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.
Starting Monday, November 30th, and running until December 5th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.
Ohio County COVID Testing
November 30-December 5, 2020
11 am-4 pm
Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department
355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV
Warwood Fire Station, Station 9
1301 Richland Avenue
Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5
11 North Wabash Street