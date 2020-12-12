CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County announces 50 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Friday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 2069 cases, including 29 deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

During the community mass testing today, the health department performed 117 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.

Ohio County COVID Testing

December 7-December 12, 2020

11 am-4 pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street