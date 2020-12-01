CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County reports 39 new Covid-19 cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing thirty-nine (39) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Monday, November 30, 2020. Currently, the health department reports a total of 1680 cases, including eighteen (18) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases. During the community mass testing today (11/30/2020), the health department performed 407 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.

Starting Monday, November 30th, and running until December 5th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 30-December 5, 2020

11 am-4 pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street