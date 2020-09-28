Corpus Christi students offer a helping hand on Good Neighbor Day

Today is National Good Neighbor Day.


It’s a day that recognizes the importance of being a good neighbor.


Students and teachers at one local school had the opportunity to make their neighborhood a better place.


Kids from Corpus Christi School in Warwood spent the afternoon cleaning up Garden Park, just across from the school. It’s the first of several service projects the students will perform throughout the school year.

