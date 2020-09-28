OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) —
Today is National Good Neighbor Day.
It’s a day that recognizes the importance of being a good neighbor.
Students and teachers at one local school had the opportunity to make their neighborhood a better place.
Kids from Corpus Christi School in Warwood spent the afternoon cleaning up Garden Park, just across from the school. It’s the first of several service projects the students will perform throughout the school year.
- Morrisey warns of Social Security scams in WV
- ‘Absurd’: $1B earmarked for PPE spent on body armor, jet parts
- Corpus Christi students offer a helping hand on Good Neighbor Day
- Decrease in cases in Monongalia County, return to in-person classes contribute to change in WVU fan attendance policy
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast