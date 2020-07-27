Council member says uptick in white supremacist propaganda has no place in the Friendly City

Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum has found these stickers on her street and she's calling on community members to do their part in shutting down hate.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — White surpremicist stickers have been popping up in Wheeling again, and one city council member says this kind of hate has no place in the Friendly City.

Rosemary Ketchum is doing her part to remove the stickers she found on 14th, and others have reported finding the same stickers at Center Market.

Popping up on light posts, this is not the first time Wheeling has uncovered hate propaganda. Less than a month ago Mayor Glenn Elliott was addressing hate signs found hung around Wheeling, calling it, ‘Really ugly stuff.’

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it in the city of Wheeling, but I find this is a more intense version of what we saw last summer. I wish this weren’t the case, I wish this weren’t happening right now, but they call us the friendly city for a reason. We stand up, we speak out when something is wrong. And so that’s what we’re doing here in the 3rd Ward. Rosemary Ketchum, Councilwoman 3rd Ward, Wheeling City Council

This might be one person spreading the message, or it might be a couple, but there are more people in Wheeling who are fighting back and removing the hate when they can.

Although hate speech is not technically illegal, the mayor said these individuals will be held accountable one way or another.

Ketchum says silence is not the answer when she sees racism alive in her ward, so she’s calling on the community to do their part in shutting down hate.