Council to turn part of Wheeling Park’s green into a new dog park

Council members say golfers might hear an occasional bark in the backswing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dogs and their owners will be howling with excitement after Wheeling City Council approved a proposition Tuesday!

EmBARKing on a new development! This green behind the White Palace at Wheeling Park will soon be a DOG PARK!🐶 Council just approved the $58K transformation of the space & they think the only disruption to golfers might be an occasional bark @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/VfoF2IEokt — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 5, 2021

Wheeling Park and council members are emBARKing together on creating a new dog park.

It will be smaller than the Fitzsimmons Dog Park in East Wheeling but will have areas for large and small dogs.

Councilmembers said they’ve been trying to find the perfect location, and neighborhoods would be difficult because of the barking. When they brought it to Wheeling Park’s Board of Directors, the park offered up a green space!

The new dog park will be right before you drive to the White Palace, back behind the ice rink.

But, some are wondering if this interferes with the Park’s main sport.

Yes, it is near the golf course, but if you look at the dog park, golfers are hitting from left to right. The dogs are going to be behind there. They’ll be concealed by the building. Other than someone maybe barking in your backswing, it should not affect the golf course at all. Councilman Dave Palmer, Ward 6 Wheeling

This playground for dogs was approved with a price tag of $58,000.