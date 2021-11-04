COVID vaccines for children 5-11 now offered in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Today is the second full day that 5 to 11 year olds can get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. About two million kids in that age group have had the virus.

Experts predict the mini doses of the vaccine will save lives.



The CDC says immunizing 5-11 year olds is expected to prevent about 600,000 new cases from now until March 2022 and to assure parents who are still cautious. Health officials are urging families to get their children vaccinated, stressing that the science says its safe.

Right here in Ohio County kids can get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations tomorrow. Kids can tag along with parents at the Highlands vaccine clinic.



Some kids- and even adults- could possibly get some anxiety when it comes to needles. Especially during a big clinic.



Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department administrator Howard Gamble says there are ways to settle nerves.

Usually it’s something to distract them. Whether it’s a book, a toy, a movie on the iphone or ipad to keep them busy. It won’t take very long. The registration is very quick, the vaccination is very quick. It’s the wait time. The wait time is where you might need to keep their attention. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Another piece of advice from Gamble is not to try to calm your child’s nerve with candy or junk food. Nerves could upset a kid’s tummy and no one wants to see them get sick.



It’s also important that you’re with your child. This is mostly to make sure they don’t try and grab the needle.