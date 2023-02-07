WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In case of an emergency, sometimes you may be the first person there, which mean’s it’s critical to have basic knowledge of CPR and First Aid.

There’s a class coming up that can help.

Mariah Burnley is the owner of the Ohio Valley Child Learning Center. She said after seeing there was a need for CPR classes in the Ohio Valley, specifically for the staff in the childcare community, she decided to get certified.

Now, she’s passing on her knowledge with classes each month.

They cover CPR and First Aid for adults and children; including skills like AED, what to do with loss of blood and signs of other illness like heat stroke.

EMS are gonna be the first people to provide the first type of medical care, but it’s going to take five to ten minutes for them to get there, even if you’re a block away from the fire department. So, when it comes to an emergency those minutes matter. The more that you can provide care the better chance that someone has of survival. Mariah Burnley, Owner, Ohio Valley Child Learning Center

The next class is on Thursday, February 16th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

It will be at the Ohio Valley Child Learning Center located at 1610 Warwood Avenue. Come to the second floor and go to Room 202.

To sign-up, e-mail mariahburnley.ecs@gmail.com.

If the February class fills up, there is an additional class each month.