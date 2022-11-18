According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70.
-I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down.
This is due to a single-vehicle crash.
There is no reported injury.
by: John Lynch
