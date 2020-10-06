Crews clean up remnants of homeless camps near Wheeling Creek

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews from Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration were near Wheeling Creek on Tuesday cleaning up the remaining debris from homeless camps in that area.

Department of Highways District Engineer Tony Clark told 7News the DOH worked with Wheeling Police to break up the camps.

This particular area is state property, so the DOH decided to have a professional crew come in and clean the area.

Clark also said no residents were there when the crews showed up. They had all moved on in advance of the camps being torn down.