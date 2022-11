TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department confirms that there is a single family home on fire on Gashell Run Road.

Details are limited at this time.

Fire crews are on scene.

7News has a crew en route and will bring you updates as they become available.

Video and photo courtesy of Clarissa Lynne.