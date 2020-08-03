Crews on scene of a house fire in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Crew memebers from the Wheeling Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire that started this afternoon.

Officials say the fire started around 2:15 PM at 31 Dusquene Ave.

An investigator on scene says that nobody is currently injured from the fire and that the fire started in the basement of the home.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the home to diminish the fire.

