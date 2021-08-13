Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley is one year old and doing what its name suggests

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley was launched one year ago by Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas and Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.



It’s a toll free number and website that allows people to report crime and information about suspects while remaining anonymous.



Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack says it has already been successful in solving drug crimes and locating wanted individuals.



He says the information received is shared between departments, proving that the Ohio River is not a boundary when it comes to solving crimes.



Now they’re planning a fundraiser event for the program.



The Cornhole Tournament and Food Truck Event is set for Aug. 29 at North Star Polaris in the Ohio Valley Plaza.



The sheriff’s department will have their personnel carrier tank and other vehicles there, for kids and adults to “Touch A Tank.”



Cornhole tournament registration is required, and only the first 74 teams registered will play.



Registration forms can be found online at crimestoppersuov.org under the events tab.



Forms are also available at the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeling Police Department, Thomas Auto Centers, North Star Polaris, Classic Accessories and The Bridge Tavern & Grill in Wheeling.



The Crimestoppers Tipline number is 877-TIPS 4 US.