Crittendon celebrates 125 years of service with a drive up gala

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Crittenton Services celebrated their 125th anniversary of providing services to children and families all across West Virginia. 

The event normally features fancy clothing and a big party, but thanks to COVID, it was turned into a drive-by ceremony at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge. 

People bought baskets featuring a variety great items, like Ogleybay dining gift cards, wine and a very limited edition 125th anniversary blanket. Officials with Crittenton want to remind the public that help.

If you are in need of help, you can contact Crittenton Services at 304-242-7060.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter