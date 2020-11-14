Crittendon celebrates 125 years of service with a drive up gala

WHEELING, W.Va. — Crittenton Services celebrated their 125th anniversary of providing services to children and families all across West Virginia.
The event normally features fancy clothing and a big party, but thanks to COVID, it was turned into a drive-by ceremony at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge.
People bought baskets featuring a variety great items, like Ogleybay dining gift cards, wine and a very limited edition 125th anniversary blanket. Officials with Crittenton want to remind the public that help.
If you are in need of help, you can contact Crittenton Services at 304-242-7060.
