WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heritage Port had a pink shine as the sun set tonight, as part of a tribute to the women who made West Virginia wild and wonderful.

Crittenton Services held their yearly Paint the Town Pink gala fundraiser tonight on the Ohio River, with support from Friendly City businesses and restaurants.

Short biographies on the dinner tables honored influential figures of the state past and present, dating back over a century.

The organization says they’ve been there for West Virginia women since the very beginning.

We originally started as an organization for pregnant mothers, we’ve evolved since then to do more mental and behavioral health…really this is just an opportunity for everyone to get together and to mingle and spend time with everyone. During COVID everyone had been so separated and isolated. Jasmin Ilovar, Communications Coordinator, Crittenton Services

The money raised tonight will be put back toward helping families and children in every single West Virginia county.