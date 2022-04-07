OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the West Virginia primary just about a month away, one man held a meet and greet on Thursday to announce he is running for re-election.



Dave Croft wants to win another term on the Ohio County Board of Education.



Thursday night’s event was held at the Bridge Tavern.



If re-elected, Croft looks forward to focusing on the betterment of education in Ohio County rather than reacting to the pandemic.



He says one significant issue is identifying and addressing the learning loss over the past several years.



Croft grew up in Wheeling and graduated from Wheeling Park High School.