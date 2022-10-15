WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a clash of costumes and choreography on the Capitol stage Saturday night as the Lip Sync Challenge returned.

Six stars from around the Ohio Valley Milli Vanilli-ed to support A Special Wish, which makes dreams happen for local children.

They dazzled the crowd by imitating pop culture treasures like Elton John and the movie Footloose, and threw lots of confetti along the way.

WTRF is a media sponsor, and if you attended you were fortunate to see our account executive Nick Nash tearing up the dance floor.