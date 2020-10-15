Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars canceled; Augusta Levy to host a drive-in movie night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center, like many local nonprofits, has been forced to cancel all of their in-person fundraisers due to COVID-19, while trying to come up with new and creative ways to fundraise.

Augusta Levy is partnering with Wheeling Park to put on a drive-in movie night on October 30th that is open to the public.

Trunk or Treat will start at 6:00 p.m. and children are encouraged to wear their favorite costume.

Trunk or Treat will be followed by the 1993 family comedy, “Hocus Pocus”.

The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the White Palace and is free to everyone.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand inside the White Palace at the Hall of Champions.

Guests can order in person or call (304) 243-4185. Cars will be directed to every other parking space and social distancing guidelines apply. Spots will be first-come, first serve.

There will be a costume contest for the children judged by three celebrity judges: Sonya Fedorko, Marketing/Advertising for WesBanco Arena, Marketing Director for Visit Wheeling, WV, Olivia Litman, and United Way’s Executive Director, Jessica Rine.

Winners will be announced prior to the movie. Prizes will be given for scariest costume, most creative costume, funniest costume, and best costume overall.

We realize this has been a tough year for everyone. We started planning the event as a fundraiser but after some discussion, we decided to make the event free so everyone can participate. We will be selling 50/50 tickets prior to the show and will have a donation jar placed at the concession stand. If people want to give, they can, but if they just want to come enjoy the movie, that’s great too! We wanted to do something that would give families the opportunity to get out of the house and participate in something fun while remaining safe. Seeing how the children at the Center have been affected by COVID-19, we thought it was important to give the children of the valley a night of spooktacular fun. The community has done so much for us, we wanted to give something back! Staci Stephen, Director of Development, Augusta Levy Learning Center

The drive-on movie is happening a week before Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars would have taken place.

Due to COVID-19, Augusta Levy Learning Center has made the very difficult decision to cancel the 10th Annual Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars.

The decision did not come lightly, but the first priority of the Center is safety, not only for the staff and students, but for those in the community who go above and beyond to contribute their time and dedication to the Center.

This is devastating to the Center and their families.

DWTOVS is Augusta Levy’s biggest fundraiser of the year with all proceeds going to help the children that attend the Center afford the intensive intervention.

COVID-19 has forced the Center to cancel all fundraisers for the year at a loss of approximately $100,000 in fundraising income.