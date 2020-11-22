Declan McCombs succumbs to illness at age 5

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Five-year-old Declan McCombs of Wheeling has died of cancer his family stated on his Facebook page.

Declan is the son of Victoria Ellis and Mike McCombs of Wheeling. He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on Oct. 7, 2018 just after his third birthday.

On Friday, he was treated to a visit by Santa at his house and a Jeep and firetruck parade.