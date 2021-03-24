DeFelice Bros. Pizza hits record-breaking sales in pandemic

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- As many businesses are just barely getting by, not all of them are hurting in the pandemic, including DeFelice Brothers Pizza.

DeFelice Brothers Pizza only saw a dip in sales the first week after the economy shut down, but after that, sales took off.

Being an owner of a DeFelice for decades, Dennis Lee calls this spike in sales unprecedented. They hit record-breaking sales in no time, going up by 30% a day over two months. That’s the highest grossing daily sales Lee says he’s ever seen in 20 years.

With so much growth in so little time, they had to compensate. From not just working harder but working overtime, Lee says that’s how they got by.

And has nothing but his employees and the community support to thank, even though it was tough at times.

“It was very difficult. I had record-breaking sales for two months. I couldn’t make food fast enough, but people were patient because I think they were tired of making PB&J’s at home. I can’t thank my customers enough. Without my customers and employees, I’m out of business. “ Dennis Lee, owner of DeFelice Bros. Pizza in Wheeling & Bethlehem

Lee also says that he doesn’t know if they would have prospered so much if it wasn’t for their pick up and delivery services.

Not once did they have to close, and he says his business is very fortunate.

Lee says it’s still busy for them, but business has slowly gone down as more and more places have opened.