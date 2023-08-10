OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local lawmaker recently attended her first Legislative session this past weekend.

Delegate Diana Wizenreid represented West Virginia District 4 in a three-day special session called by Governor Jim Justice. Wizenreid was appointed to the House of Delegates back in June to fill the seat vacated by Erikka Storch.

During the session, lawmakers passed several bills. Some of those included higher starting pay for correction officers as well as additional funding for volunteer fire departments.

Winzenreid says representing the citizens of Ohio County on the State level was a tremendous honor.

“The first session was wonderful. I was so honored to be there and I felt really lucky to have started with that particular session. It was overwhelming, in the best possible way. I was able to attend my 1st committee meetings and obviously participate in some really important legislation. I personally am looking forward to feedback from this area so that I can represent in the best possible way.” Diana Winzenreid. WV House of Delegates

Next up is the Interim Committee Meetings that will run through December. The next regular legislative session will take place in January.