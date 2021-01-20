Desean Lee Moses pleads not guilty to multiple charges stemming from Nov. crash involving three vehicles

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Desean Lee Moses appeared in a virtual hearing today for Ohio County Docket Day.

You may remember Moses from an incident in November where he that ended in a crash involving three cars.

Moses allegedly ran from the police after the crash but was taken into custody shortly after. Moses plead not guilty to his charges of fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence and reckless fleeing in a vehicle. He will now face a jury on a later date.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for for updates.