Desean Lee Moses pleads not guilty to multiple charges stemming from Nov. crash involving three vehicles

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Desean Lee Moses appeared in a virtual hearing today for Ohio County Docket Day. 

You may remember Moses from an incident in November where he that ended in a crash involving three cars. 

Moses allegedly ran from the police after the crash but was taken into custody shortly after. Moses plead not guilty to his charges of fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence and reckless fleeing in a vehicle. He will now face a jury on a later date. 

