Detour route causing headaches as drivers cut the line with left turn lane on National Road

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As work picks back up under pandemic restrictions, so does rush-hour traffic. One road in particular has been seeing much more tires than before the I-70 interstate was under construction; the very busy intersection on National Road and Merlin.

7News has been receiving traffic tips that the left-only turning lane here in Fulton has been causing some traffic trouble.

Most of us know National Road merges down to one lane. Merwin Street and National Road can be a little tricky, but Philip Stahl with the Wheeling Police Department says that many of the drivers not from the area might be caught off guard.

But a Wheeling Police Correspondent says there has not been an uptick in accidents in the area since the I-70 detour began.

The left lane only takes you on to Merwin Street, heading through the Fulton neighborhood. If you’re from the area, you know that the single through lane takes you over Wheeling hill and back on to I-70.

It’s always been an issue for us. Fortunately, there’s not been any crashes in the last several months that we know of. Initially when the detour route was put into place, that was an issue, but more signage was put up. And, obviously people are more aware that that intersection is a little bit tricky. The situation can be changed daily with the ramp closures, lane closures, and repairs that are needed. Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for Wheeling Police

Signs are up, but caution yourself.

While detours aren’t fun, Stahl says drive at or below the speed limit just to have quicker reactions when it comes to traffic changeups.

The main detour is right here on National Road, where Wheeling Police say it’s on their radar.

In and around the tunnels progress has been made, but closures will still be on for the coming months, so there’s more time to practice patience.