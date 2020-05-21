Dewey Guida awarded Italian American of the Year

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- For the first time in it’s 38 year history the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has been cancelled, due to the coronavirus.

That has not stopped the festival committee from honoring a number of people who have been a vital part of not only the festival itself but to the community as a whole.

That would include the prestigious Italian American of the Year award.

Dewey Guida has been a businessman in the Weirton area for over 50 years.

In 1974 ha and his brother stated a building and development company called D&J Development, INC.

The Guida Brothers built residential homes and apartment buildings



In 1980 they converted a carwash into DeeJay’s Barbecue Ribs.



The restaurant is now located on Three Springs Drive and was rated as one of the top 50 BBQ restaurants in the country by the Food Network .



DeeJay’s has been frequented by a number of professional athletes, entertainers and politicians.



