DHHR and Dept. of Ed maps spark confusion in Ohio County

(WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Education released its updated school opening map based on coronavirus numbers in the state. The map is updated each Saturday and is broken down by counties with color codes of red, orange, yellow and green.

Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties are now coded yellow.

Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties are coded green.

The color codes have the following criteria:

Red (Substantial Community Transmission): Counties that are red must move to remote learning mode. No extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Orange (Heightened Community Transmission): Counties in orange will be required to activate remote learning on Monday. Extracurricular practices are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band activities must be limited to outdoors only.

Yellow (Increased Community Transmission): Counties that are yellow will continue with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 6 and above.

Green (Minimal Community Transmission): Counties that are green will continue with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above when students are outside of core groups and in congregant settings and on school buses. Please refer to your county for specific face covering requirements

On Friday, Governor Jim Justice announced that counties under an orange advisory would move to remote learning.

On Saturday, Ohio County moved from a yellow to orange advisory on the WV DHHR County Alert System Map..

However, when the Department of Education released their map Saturday at 5:00 p.m., it showed Ohio County under a yellow advisory, but on Sunday when WV DHHR released their updated map, Ohio County remained under an orange advisory.