Digital Exclusive: 80-year-old Ohio County resident gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Local resident, Robert Kanters received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine today at the Ohio County Health Department.

He shared his experience with 7News.

Kanter said he has never had Covid-19.

However, he knows people who have unfortunately passed away from the virus.

“This is, I think the way we’re going to conquer this, everyone has to have a vaccine. I’m kind of used to vaccines. I go back to the days when we had to get smallpox vaccines, and it’s necessary in order to take care of this pandemic.”

Kanter says the process of getting the vaccine was as simple as making a call to the Ohio County Health Department.

He says he did not feel any symptoms with the vaccine after being injected and he’s happy with his decision.

Kanter’s wife is 79 years old.

He said he looks forward to the day she can also receive the vaccine.

“It gives everybody a sense that we’re going to conquer this thing and a sense of security and safety going forward,” said Kanter.