Digital Exclusive- First responders await their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with a small window of time remaining

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- A number of local first responders await their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a small window of time remaining.

Over the past four weeks, first responders have been receiving the first dose of the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines.

However, the Ohio County Health Department is still waiting on supplies of the second dose of the vaccines to be delivered.

Ohio County Health Administrator, Howard Gamble addressed his concerns on the wait with 7News.

“So the vaccine has to arrive at a county or a provider such as a pharmacy or an FQHC. Until that vaccine arrives, you can’t vaccinate and so it has to come from the distribution and the distribution has to receive it from the supplier and so at this time we do not have the second doses. They’re on the way. There is a four-day window both on the front end and the back end of the vaccination. It’s 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna but they have a window but the first responders need it because they’ve got to get back to work. But we have to wait for a vaccine and until it arrives, like every other facility, we wait,” said Gamble.

If the window closes for local responders to get the second dose of the vaccine, Gamble said, “Nothing actually happens. The way it is worded with the products, just like a lot of other vaccines is, you get it when you can. You repeat the second dose when you can.”

Gamble said he received a call from suppliers saying the second dose of each vaccine is on its way. Stick with 7News for updates.