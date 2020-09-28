Digital Exclusive: “Keepin’ it Local” on National Drink Beer Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Whether you think draught is the best, or bottle or can or maybe the best one is a cold one… today is your day. It’s national drink beer day.

The main goal today is of course to drink some beer but an important part of it is to find some locally crafted beer.

Jimmy Schulte, the Co-founder and brewer at Wheeling Brewing says the process of making these craft beers is something of an art form.

Schulte says there’s a beer for everyone at Wheeling Brewing… and not just for “drink a beer day.”

Unfortunately… Wheeling Brewery isn’t open for the day dedicated to having a cold one but he Schulte says there’s lots of locally crafted beer to enjoy.

Schulte encourages everyone to drink responsibly and to enjoy their beer