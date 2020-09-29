Digital Exclusive: Local Financial Expert weighs in on President Trump’s taxes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Just days ago, the New York Times released a article claiming President Trump only paid $750 dollars in federal taxes the year he was elected and the first year in office.

Financial expert, Jason Haswell says his accountants could have utilized the loopholes allowed by the IRS, including “write offs”

Haswell says, President Trump may not be hiding anything illegal that could be considered tax fraud but instead could be hiding business struggles.

But he says you won’t know for sure until the documents are released.

We don’t know what the expenses are, we don’t know what they look like and how much they were. I think if we could see the documents it would be easier to determine if they’re legitimate or if they look like what an average business owner has if they owned a hundred different businesses.

Discussion about the President’s taxes is likely to continue during the first presidential debate of the election tonight in Cleveland.