Digital Exclusive: National Wildlife Day

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 4, 2020, there have been 448,720 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,037 total cases and 243 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Mingo County, an 84-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old male from Kanawha County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”