Digital Exclusive: National Wildlife Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s National Wildlife Day!
It’s a day to celebrate nature and to focus on conservation.
What better place to celebrate than Oglebay Good Zoo.
The Good Zoo dedicates their time to conservation and protecting endangered species.
Animals like snow leopards, cheetahs and the very rare red wolf.
Zoo Director, Dr. Joe Greathouse says it’s always a good day to visit the zoo but today really is the perfect time.
The best way to celebrate is to get outside and celebrate nature. The zoo is an excellent place to social distance outside in September, the weather starts to get a little bit cooler and the animals get a little more active.Dr. Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay Good Zoo