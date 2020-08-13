Digital Exclusive: Rachel’s on 16th celebrates one year, donates “mug club” earnings

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- When Rachel’s on 16th introduced themselves to East Wheeling one year ago, they made a promise to give back.

Jeramie and Rachel Alvarado created “The Mug Club” where every purchase of one of the Rachel’s on 16th mugs goes towards the Wheeling Hospital Oncology Fund, a program that helps cancer patients by providing necessary items.

On Thursday, the diner’s one year anniversary, a check for $623 was given to the Wheeling Hospital Oncology Fund, a benefit that hits close to home with Rachel being a breast cancer survivor.

Rachel’s will continue to donate the money from the “Mug Club” every year on August 13.

The sales did take a hit this year, due to dine-in services being unavailable so everyone is encouraged to by a mug, or one of each color, to make next year’s donation even better.