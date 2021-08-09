“Dine to Donate” for A Special Wish

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Wednesday looks like the perfect night for area motorcycle fans to fire up the bikes and head to Quaker Steak & Lube at the Highlands.

In addition to it being bike night, there will be a dine to donate event, with proceeds from the bill going to benefit A Special Wish Ohio Valley Chapter.

There will also be a fashion show featuring several special wish kids.

Since it’s almost back-to-school time, the event also serves as a school supply drop-off. Everyone who attends is asked to bring something kids might need for the classroom that will be donated to a local school.

And don’t forget a 50/50 raffle and live music as well

Bring your bike. There will be a band, Billy the Kid from Pittsburgh. He is a blues band. We figured before the weekend down at The Waterfront for Blues Fest. If you’re out and about ad you want to drop off some school supplies or come eat. Some of the donations will go to a Special Wish.) Christine Thomas, Quaker Steak & Lube

There’s even something for the kids with a bounce house.

It all gets underway this Wednesday evening around 4:00 p.m.