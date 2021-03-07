Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston schools cope in pandemic

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston continue to cope in the Pandemic.

The superintendent of the schools has seen the pandemic threaten their budgets across-the-board, but not only that. The superintendent’s talking about their families, schools, and parishes, and yet, the superintendent says they haven’t lost sight of their mission.

“It’s been challenging for everyone.” Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent for catholic schools in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

And after a year in a pandemic, Catholic schools in this Diocese are resilient, but not without relying on each other.

“Everyone has really stepped up.” Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent for catholic schools in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Yet School officials say a number of families couldn’t get by… even to a point of dropping out of the Catholic schools. And officials believe the pandemic and financial reasons have a lot to do with that.

“And we had a little bit of a dip this year.” Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent for catholic schools in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Still the school hasn’t lost sight of their mission or ministry.

“We’ve really looked at it in that light… ‘How are we going to help those who are less fortunate right now?'” Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent for catholic schools in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

There’s a lot of outreach the schools do for families in need. That includes food drives, mitten collections, and prayer services for people, and that ministry is also a big part of their academics too.

“We are very proud of what our schools have done and continue to do. Our academics are excellent. Our staff is devoted, but more importantly, our kids are being provided a faith field Catholic education to continue the ministry of our Catholic church.” Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent for catholic schools in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

And while academics are very important to the superintendent, that’s not all they do for their kids.

“But it wasn’t about the academics all the time, it’s that social emotional piece for our kids, too.” Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent for catholic schools in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

And the Schools hope they can welcome even more kids back with open arms this upcoming school year, and believes everyone can get through the pandemic together.

The diocese is also helping eligible families pay for a portion of their tuition and fees this upcoming school year.