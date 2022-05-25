WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — People living with substance abuse or those who have a loved one living with substance abuse problems could have attended Wednesday’s Discover Recovery event at WesBanco Arena.

Prevention, Early Intervention, Treatment and Recovery Resource materials were handed out in hopes of helping those in need.

This is the fourth annual event hosted by the Community Impact Coalition at Youth Services System.

I think by having an event and making awareness and letting people know that we are here and there are still things out there for them makes a huge difference. You can come here and just have someone in your family or know someone that might need these resources and just make up a plan for their future for them. Marisa Scott, Community Impact Coalition at YSS

The Coalition serves Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel and Ohio Counties.

You can go to community impact coalition dot com for a full list of vendors that attended the Discover Recovery event.

You can also call 304-233-2045 if you would like more information on how you can help yourself or someone you love who suffers from substance abuse.