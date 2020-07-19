Doctor warns don’t workout outside on days like today

It’s been hot and humid in the Ohio Valley and with these extreme temperatures, residents should be aware of heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, while exercising.

Dr. Raymond De Cuba at Wheeling Hospital has some tips for beating the heat.

Really it’s trying to exercise when the conditions aren’t as hot or humid. The combination of those two is what really can be a bigger risk factor for having heat exhaustion or heat stroke, drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day as well can help to prevent some of that and if you do have any of those symptoms, getting to a cool environment with a fan and drinking fluids. Dr. Raymond De Cuba/ sports medicine specialist

Those spending time in the sun should wear lightweight clothing and use sunscreen.