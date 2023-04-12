WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the day that Ohio Valley pet owners have been waiting for.

The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Parks opened for the season.

City crews turned on the water at the parks’ watering stations early this morning.

There are three dog parks in Wheeling now–the first and largest at Tunnel Green, plus others now at Wheeling Park and in Warwood.

They all feature separate areas for large and small dogs, plus water faucets, benches, pet waste bag dispensers and a mix of sun and shade.

“I come out here and let my dog run for a couple hours every day. I think this park’s amazing. The dogs got plenty of room to run and they get to socialize. It takes the meanness out of ’em and stuff. I love it out here and so does he. “ Joe McMahon, Wheeling, Harley’s Owner

“We hope everybody comes out and enjoys bringing their pets out to play in the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Parks. And we want to thank the Fitzsimmons Family for their generosity in providing the opportunity for people to bring their pets out and let ’em run and play and for people to socialize and gather.” Bill Lanham, Assistant City Manager

The Wheeling Park dog park is directly behind the White Palace.

The Warwood dog park is behind the water plant.

All three dog parks are open dawn to dusk.

They ask that owners keep their pets in the appropriate side of the park according to the dog’s size.

All dogs are welcome, as long as they have their vaccination tags and they’re not aggressive.

And as always, pet owners are asked to clean up after their pet.