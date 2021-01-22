DOH announces upcoming lane closures for WV 2, Market Street

Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is announcing a new lane closure.

WV 2, Market Street will have a southbound lane closure from 14th Street to 18th Street for sewer work.

This will begin on Monday January 25 and last until Friday, January 29.

The closure will occur each d ay from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m.

The DOH advises drivers to be alert for changing traffic patterns, reduce their speed and expect delays.

Inclement weather or other unexpected circumstances could cause changes.

