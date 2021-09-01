DOH crews are staying busy on Peters Run Road

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A fallen tree covered the road of Peters Run in Triadelphia.

West Virginia DOH crews responded swiftly to the scene and had it cut up in 15 minutes and then another five to clean off the road.

You can see in the video that Peters Run is indeed running fast, but so far it has not flooded.

Crews out Wednesday say it’s been tough and busy.

They say knowing that remnants of Ida were coming gave them some time to prepare.

The DOH had already cleared a mudslide on Sewer Creek and removed trees from Route 7 by the time our 7NEWS camera met up with them.

This is not the only tree we got today. We’ve cleaned up numerous trees and mud slides. We’ve actually had two different crews out.

We have a crew that comes out 8’oclock the night (before) too because of the weather. William Shaw, WVDOH Employee

He says the culverts look like they are holding strong today.

He said the rain is not as heavy as the last flood.

Crews hope the worst is over.